Lady Gaga and her new boyfriend were spotted at this rock concert

Lady Gaga was having the time of her life at the Pasadena Daydream Music Festival on Saturday night with new boyfriend, Dan Horton.

The Cure were performing onstage at the event, but fans were distracted by the Shallow singer and the sound engineer singing along and dancing.

"I WENT TO SEE THE CURE AND THE PIXIES IN PASADENA AND LADY GAGA WAS THERE SHES SO F**KING CUTE," one Twitter user captioned snaps of the duo, saying;

"She was dancing it was very wholesome and she looks like she'd be a fun friend to have."

A source from E! News said; "Gaga was having so much fun enjoying the beautiful vibe of the evening."

Gaga wrote to her Instagram story; "I love The Cure, felt my old self come alive tonight. What a show," referencing the band's 1993 single, Whatever I Do Is Never Enough.

She later uploaded another video of herself dancing, writing to her 39 million followers; "When music is magic."

E! News recently reported; "Lady Gaga is smitten with Dan. She definitely wants to take it slow but she's been having feelings for him and really likes him.

"They're cute and comfortable together and he makes her laugh a lot," the insider added. "She wants to take things slow but she's really into him."

The singer and sound engineer were first seen together on a date in July, spotted kissing over brunch at Granville restaurant in California.

"She's known him for awhile and it turned romantic recently," a source told E! News. "She likes being with one guy and in a relationship and that's what she was hoping to find."