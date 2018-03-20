Lady and the Tramp is the next Disney to get a live-action reboot
Disney is currently having a love affair with rebooting their classic films into live-action remakes.
We've had Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book so far, but another classic is in the pipeline to be remade – Lady and the Tramp.
The classic love story, which featured a pampered pooch and an unruly mongrel who unexpectedly fall for one another, is one of Disney's most beloved tales.
According to Deadline, the live-action/CGI adaption won't be hitting cinemas.
Instead, it will be brought straight to DisneyLife, Disney's streaming service.
It's expected to debut in 2019, so we still have a little while to wait for it.
The Lego Ninjago Movie director Charlie Bean has been chosen to direct the reboot.
We're ready to throw it back to 1995.