Lady and the Tramp is the next Disney to get a live-action reboot

Disney is currently having a love affair with rebooting their classic films into live-action remakes. 

We've had Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book so far, but another classic is in the pipeline to be remade – Lady and the Tramp. 

The classic love story, which featured a pampered pooch and an unruly mongrel who unexpectedly fall for one another, is one of Disney's most beloved tales. 

According to Deadline, the live-action/CGI adaption won't be hitting cinemas. 

Instead, it will be brought straight to DisneyLife, Disney's streaming service. 

 

 It's expected to debut in 2019, so we still have a little while to wait for it.

The Lego Ninjago Movie director Charlie Bean has been chosen to direct the reboot. 

We're ready to throw it back to 1995. 

