It turns out we’ve been singing the Friends theme tune wrong for years

OK so, we hate to be the barer of bad news, but it turns out we've all been singing the Friends theme song wrong for our entire lives, and we only have ourselves to blame.

The downright shocking revelation came during last night's Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway finale on ITV, leaving many viewers questioning whether or not their entire lives were just one big lie.

Broadcasting live from Universal Resort Florida, Declan Donnelly and his co-hosts Stephen Mulhern and Scarlett Moffatt welcomed a musical guests, The Remebrants, to preform their most iconic track, and theme to the hit 90s sitcom, I'll Be There For You.

Now, we have to admit, after hearing the song a million times throughout our countless Friends binge-watching sessions, we thought we had the lyrics down to a tee.

Wrong.

And we’ll be there for you toooooo! #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/A5jAhSlhCv — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 7, 2018

Taking part in a live competition, one woman (and the entire nation) was left absolutely bewildered when she end up missing out on a prize for getting the words wrong.

It turns out the song lyrics don't actually say "when the rain begins to FALL," but rather, "when the rain begins to POUR" – mind blown.

The segment sparked a huge reaction online, with many viewers taking to Twitter to share their shock.

still cant accept its 'when the rain starts to POUR' and not fall, my whole life is a lie, can never watch friends again #SaturdayNightTakeaway — holly(@thewalkingphan_) April 7, 2018

Who knew that the word was POUR and not fall??!! That’s 20 years I’ve been singing “when the rain starts to fall” Gutted. #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Stuart Grant (@stuartgrantuk) April 7, 2018

I'll be there for you, When the rain starts to POUR!!! Seriously – who knew it was pour?! I would have bet my mortgage it was when the rain starts to fall learn something new every day #whoknew#SaturdayNightTakeaway — Caroline Ross (@LittleMizzJ) April 7, 2018

Genuinely thought it was … “I’ll be there for you when the rain starts to fall!” Thought I was a friends fanatic! Lol #SaturdayNightTakeaway #pour — Samantha Forsyth (@sam_forsyth87) April 7, 2018

At least we're not the only ones.