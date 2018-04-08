SHEmazing!
It turns out we’ve been singing the Friends theme tune wrong for years



OK so, we hate to be the barer of bad news, but it turns out we've all been singing the Friends theme song wrong for our entire lives, and we only have ourselves to blame. 

The downright shocking revelation came during last night's Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway finale on ITV, leaving many viewers questioning whether or not their entire lives were just one big lie. 

Broadcasting live from Universal Resort Florida, Declan Donnelly and his co-hosts Stephen Mulhern and Scarlett Moffatt welcomed a musical guests, The Remebrants, to preform their most iconic track, and theme to the hit 90s sitcom, I'll Be There For You

Now, we have to admit, after hearing the song a million times throughout our countless Friends binge-watching sessions, we thought we had the lyrics down to a tee. 

Wrong. 

Taking part in a live competition, one woman (and the entire nation) was left absolutely bewildered when she end up missing out on a prize for getting the words wrong. 

It turns out the song lyrics don't actually say "when the rain begins to FALL," but rather, "when the rain begins to POUR" – mind blown. 

The segment sparked a huge reaction online, with many viewers taking to Twitter to share their shock. 

At least we're not the only ones. 

