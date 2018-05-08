Lads, an actual Cardinal hit the Met Gala, and hung out with celebs

So unless you've spent the day under a large rock, you will have been spammed with countless images from last night's Met Gala.

The theme of the event was 'Heavenly Bodies' – a tribute to Andrew Bolton’s brilliant exhibition, which displays fashion inspired by Catholicism, as well as never-before-seen treasures from the Vatican archives.

And while the celebrity contingent were decked out in religious-esque attire, one particular attendee stole the show.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan attended the Met Gala, and was papped on the arm of Donatella Vesace, Amal Clooney, and even Anna Wintour.

We can't deny, from the moment we saw Cardinal Dolan's smiling face – we were intrigued.

So, we did a bit of research, to find out how a man of the cloth gets himself invited to the hottest party of the year.

Timothy Michael Dolan is an American cardinal prelate of the Catholic Church. Appointed by Pope Benedict XVI, Dolan serves as the tenth and current Archbishop of New York.

Dolan is widely known for his conservative values and charismatic media personality, and was named by Time as one of the "100 Most Influential People in the World" for 2012.

Anyway, we're not entirely sure who invited the Cardinal to the Gala, but were sure he was there representing the religious element.

Looked like he had a fab night!

