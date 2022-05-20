La Roche Posay’s fabulous new product evens out uneven skin tones

I don’t know about you, but as soon as the summer months roll around, my make-up bag tends to get forgotten about. There’s just something so invigorating about not having to slap on a full face of make-up each and every day and instead embrace the natural look, give your skin a breather and absorb some of that good, old vitamin D.

For those of us who suffer from uneven skin tones or Rosacea, going make-up free can sometimes be a little bit daunting. Luckily for us, we’ve finally found the perfect solution, and it doesn’t require us slapping on a thick layer of foundation!

For those who don’t know, there are three different types of skin hyperpigmentation: Melasma, which appears as concentrated patches of hyperpigmentation that tend to appear on the upper lip, forehead and cheeks; Actinic Lentigo, also known as age spots, which is the result of UV exposure and is common in the over 40s and Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation, which are scars that form after skin injury. Think: acne, burns, shaving bumps or stings.

One of our favourite skincare brands La Roche Posay has launched a brilliant, innovative product which aims to tackle uneven skin tones, once and for all.

La Roche Posay’s Pure Niacinamide 10 is a multi-tasking, dermatological serum that helps to even out skin tones and is suitable for all skin tones and types. It’s even suitable for the most sensitive skin, especially Rosacea prone skin which affects 1 in 10 Irish adults.

Pure Niacinamide 10 serum improves the appearance of dark spots, whilst repairing, brightening and evening the skin tone, visibly correcting skin at the surface, leaving skin even and luminous.

One ingredient well worth the hype, niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 found naturally within the body where it supports multiple biological reactions, but when it’s applied topically, it offers a multitude of skin benefits. Better still, it can fit seamlessly into any skincare routine, even alongside other actives.

Pure Niacinamide 10 serum is available to purchase right now from pharmacies nationwide, for €39 (RRP).