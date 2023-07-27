Kylie Jenner shares special meaning behind son’s unique name

Kylie Jenner has opened up about naming her son Wolf before changing it to Aire.

Kylie welcomed Aire into the world back in February 2022 with her partner Travis Scott.

At the time, the couple revealed they had called their son Wolf, but Jenner has now spoken out about instantly regretting the decision.

It wasn’t until the beginning of this year that the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star announced that she had changed her son’s name to Aire.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

While reflecting back on the stressful time in the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kylie shares the special meaning behind the new name and admitted her hormones ‘took her out’ when it came to choosing a baby name.

Chatting to her friend Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou, the 25-year-old explained, “So, I’ve officially started the process of changing my son’s name, because his legal name is Wolf Webster. So I’m going to do Aire Webster”.

“I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning. I like [that] it’s a Hebrew name and it means ‘Lion of God’”.

The the mum-of-two told her long-time best friend. "I would give to you is find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child. It was the hormones that took me out, I was just too emotional”.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

“He’s so special to me. There’s not a name good enough for him”.

Jenner then spoke to the camera to share, “I didn’t realise the postpartum would hit me that hard. I’ve never called him Wolf. Ever”.

“And then the second I… that night I cried in the shower and I was like, ‘That’s not his name. What did I just do? Wolf?’”.

Kylie continued, “Someone just told me this 24 hours ago I just named my son Wolf. Like, it wasn’t even like, it wasn’t even on the list”.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Stassie then asks, “So are you gonna like say it before his birthday?”, while Kylie responds, “On his first birthday I’m gonna do a post, because I want to start living our life”.

In a final honest confessional on the topic of her son’s name, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO added, “I want to take him to Disneyland, I want to take him out and live life and not worry about what other people think”.

On Aire’s first birthday, Kylie shared an emotional tribute for him to her 397M Instagram followers alongside a sweet video montage on special moments since his birth.

Jenner captioned the moving post, “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you”.