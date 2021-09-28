Kylie Jenner shares her top pregnancy tip and it’s so important

Reality star, entrepreneur and proud mum Kylie Jenner broke the internet earlier this month when she announced the very exciting news that she was expecting baby number two with partner Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old business mogul, already a loving mum to her three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, has shared her top pregnancy tip for mums-to-be, and it’s actually quite relatable.

Speaking to Elle in a recent interview, Kylie said that her advice for soon-to-be mamas is to “be gentle with yourself.”

We couldn’t agree with this more, to be honest. Becoming a parent for the first time is no easy feat. From mum-shaming to unsolicited advice, you’re constantly doubting yourself. It’s important to remember that no one parent is perfect no matter how hard they try.

“Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!” Kylie added.

Commenting on how becoming a parent has changed her perspective on life, Kylie said, “Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do. Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years.”

Following recent pregnancy announcement, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has just launched her new business endeavour, a brand new line of baby products called Kylie Baby.

The vegan and cruelty free line features everything from bubble bath and moisturising lotion to hooded bath towels and hair care essentials, all wrapped up in adorable pastel packaging.