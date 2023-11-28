Kylie Jenner finally explains revived friendship with Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner has finally confirmed all the details about her renewed friendship with Jordyn Woods!

The Kardashians star was best friends with Jordyn for several years, but the pair’s friendship hit a snag in 2019 when Jordyn shared a kiss at a party with Tristan Thompson, the then-boyfriend of Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian.

At the time, it was believed that Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship was over for good, as they seemingly stopped being in each other’s lives. However, in July of this year, fans were shocked when the pair were spotted out in public together for the first time since the scandal.

Now, a few months on from their surprise joint appearance, Kylie has finally detailed the state of her relationship with Jordyn over the past four years.

During a conversation for Interview with actress Jennifer Lawrence, the 26-year-old was confronted with the issue.

“My last question is a little intense, but we all want to know,” The Hunger Games star Jennifer began.

“Obviously, there was a huge trauma many years ago, but we’ve recently seen that you are friends with Jordyn again. How is that? How did that happen? What up?” she prompted.

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything,” Kylie admitted, before going on to recall their big reveal earlier this year.

“We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore,” the mum-of-two continued.

Kylie concluded her thoughts by confessing: “There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen.”

“We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long,” she noted.