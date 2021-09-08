Kylie Jenner confirms pregnancy with adorable video montage

It’s official — Kylie Jenner is going to be a mom-of-two! The famed reality star and entrepreneur has finally confirmed the exciting news that she’s pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s second child.

Over the past few months the rumour mill has been flying with speculation that Kylie is pregnant after a video emerged, with Caitlyn Jenner letting it slip that she had another grandchild on the way.

Now the cat is out of the bag though, as the 24-year-old has confirmed the special news that she’s expecting another baby. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Kylie shared an adorable video montage, documenting her pregnancy journey so far.

The video starts with a positive pregnancy test, and then brings viewers along on Kylie’s first scan, where she officially found out that she was pregnant.

Quite possibly the best part of the whole video though, is when Kylie’s mum Kris Jenner finds out. Kylie and Travis’ three-year-old daughter Stormi gave her granny Kris an envelope containing photos from her baby brother or sister’s scan.

“Stormi, we’re going to have a baby!” Kris emotionally cried, adding, “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

The video montage also shows glimpses at Kylie’s recent birthday celebrations which were kept very much under wraps, in an effort to keep her pregnancy a secret from the public.

Towards the end of the video, Kylie shows off her bare growing bump which is now clearly in view. She captioned the Instagram post with a simple white heart emoji and a pregnant woman emoji.

Of course Kylie’s wonderful announcement was soon flooded with comments from friends, fans and family members, as her sister Kendall Jenner lovingly wrote, “i can’t handle it.”

“Crying!!!” Kim Kardashian exclaimed followed by a stream of heart emojis.

“Crying all over again,” Kris Jenner gushed, adding, “what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!”

“Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister,” Kylie’s eldest sister Kourtney wrote.