Kylie Jenner confesses where she stands now with Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner has reflected on repairing her friendship with Jordyn Woods.

In previous years, the pair were known to be best friends and were regularly seen together. However, in 2019, their relationship fell apart when Jordyn was caught in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, who was dating Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian at the time.

Last year, Kylie and Jordyn were spotted at a restaurant together, which led The Kardashians star to clarify: “Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up.”

Now, after being seen sharing a sweet moment during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, Kylie has revealed some further details into repairing her links to Jordyn.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kylie explained to Khloé: "I saw Jordyn again in Paris. It was fun. I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. Now it's like, we talk once a month.”

"I think what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over. Like, when we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was the story for the day or two days, whatever – and now it's over. People know that we're cool and no one's talking about it anymore,” the 26-year-old added.

Khloé – who shares six-year-old True and one-year-old Tatum with Tristan – went on to share her thoughts on the matter.

"I've always told you I never want you to have regrets in life, and I, for sure, never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me. And I've told you when you were saying that you miss her and whatever, I've never had an issue with you keeping your friendships with anyone. That's not my job in life,” she insisted to Kylie.

The 39-year-old later noted in a confessional piece: "They're always pinning the girls against one another and there's actually no beef. I hate that you have to choose team Jordyn or team Kylie and we're not like that because we're just living. We're not thinking that hard about the situation anymore."