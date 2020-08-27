Krispy Kreme’s biggest fan could win a trip to New York – is it you?

The famous doughnut company which we all know and love, Krispy Kreme are launching a campaign to search for their biggest fan, to be crowned the 'Hotlight Hero'.

This competition is celebrating a new Hotlight service which they’re bringing to their one and only Irish Krispy Kreme store, located in Blanchardstown.

Krispy Kreme’s renowned Hotlight gives you the opportunity to enjoy a freshly made Original Glazed doughnut for a hot hour between 7pm and 8pm every single day. Whenever you see the ‘Hot Now’ sign lit up at a Hotlight concept store, you can experience the magic of a hot Original Glazed doughnut straight off the line.

The staff at Krispy Kreme will let customers know when a fresh batch is available by igniting the neon Hotlight sign. Customers can drive up to the store and wait until the Hotlight is turned on, and then get their scrumptious doughnuts while they’re warm and fresh.

Would you rather wait until you get home to tuck in? Not to worry — for a deliciously hot at-home experience, simply pop your Original Glazed treat in the microwave for eight seconds, and enjoy.

To heat up the occasion, Krispy Kreme will be launching a nationwide search for a super fan, the ‘Hotlight Hero', to turn on the iconic Hotlight sign at the Blanchardstown Hotlight store.

The dozen ‘Hotlight heroes’ from the UK and Ireland will be in for a 1 in 12 chance to win a trip to visit the new Krispy Kreme flagship Hotlight store in Times Square, New York next year as part of its one-year anniversary.

For your chance to be crowned Dublin’s 'Hotlight Hero' tell/show Krispy Kreme why you’re a super-fan on their social channels using #KrispyKremeSuperFan or email your entry to competition@krispykreme.co.uk by midnight, August 27. Good luck!