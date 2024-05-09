Kris Jenner pens sweet tribute to grandson Psalm with cute snaps

Kris Jenner is celebrating her grandson Psalm.

Psalm, the son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is turning five years old today, May 9, and in true Kris style, she has shared a heartwarming tribute about the tot on social media.

Describing Psalm as ‘generous, caring and creative’, Kris shared an insight into the adorable relationship she has with her grandson.

The 68-year-old shared a collection of cute photos to her 52.4M Instagram followers of her and Psalm together from when he was a baby up until recent times.

In the caption of the sweet post, Kris wrote, “Happy birthday to my amazing grandson Psalm, who is truly one of the lights and loves of my heart and my life! Thank you for being such a blessing in all of our lives my Psalmy and for putting a huge smile on my face every time we are together”.

“Thank you for asking me to play musical chairs with you the other day. It really meant the world to me lol! The joy you bring and the happiness you give to all of of us is such a beautiful gift”.

The Kardashians star went on to admit, “You are the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend. You are such a great athlete, and so talented, smart, kind, generous, caring, creative, and the best scooter rider I’ve ever seen. I love you to the moon and back!! Love, Lovey”.

Many fans took to the comments to send birthday wishes to Psalm while some commenters pointed out how similar he looks to his mum.

One fan wrote, “He def looks like his mama”, while a second added, “Happy Birthday Adorable pictures

“Psalm looks so much like Kim. He is simply beautiful. Happy birthday, little lord”, penned another fan.

Psalm is one of Kris’ thirteen grandchildren. Jenner’s eldest grandchild is 14-year-old Mason, while her youngest is baby Rocky, who was born in November of last year.

The birthday boy is Kim Kardashian’s youngest child. The SKIMS CEO is also mum to 10-year-old North, eight-year-old Saint and six-year-old Chicago, whom she shares with Kanye West.