Kris Jenner pens sweet tribute for Khloé Kardashian’s 40th birthday

It’s Khloé Kardashian’s birthday!

The Kardashians star is celebrating a huge milestone, as today (June 27) marks her 40th birthday.

In honour of the big occasion, Khloé’s mother Kris Jenner has penned a beautiful tribute to her.

Earlier today, Kris took to Instagram to share numerous photos of the mother-daughter duo, including snaps from Khloé’s childhood.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, delicious angel @khloekardashian!!!!!! I am not sure what I did to deserve you, but I thank God every single day for the beautiful blessing of being your mommy,” Kris began in her lengthy caption.

“You are one of the most wonderful loves of my life, and I cherish each and every glorious memory we have ever made. You are the most amazing daughter and have been the greatest gift in life, but watching you as a mommy has been so remarkable for me,” Kris wrote, referring to Khloé’s two children – True (6) and Tatum (1).

“You are everyone’s favorite auntie and literally have dedicated and devoted yourself to your babies and to all of your nieces and nephews and are everyone’s hero. You are such a joyful, happy, funny slice of life and when I’m with you, you always make me feel so special and so happy to be around you,” the 68-year-old gushed.

“Thank you for all you do for everyone Khloé and for always looking at the glass half full and for always looking at life through such a positive lens. No matter what you’re so upbeat for the rest of us,” Kris praised.

The reality star concluded: “Happy birthday, my beautiful girl and may all of your dreams come true. I love you beyond measure, more than I can ever explain in words, and you will always be my Bunny. Love, Mommy.”

Following her tribute, Khloé expressed her thanks by commenting: “I love you so so so much mommy!!!! Thank you for everything and every word.”

Many fans have also shared their own well-wishes, with one replying: “Happy Birthday Khloe!! Hope you have a fabulous day.”

“So beautifully written — Happy birthday Khloe,” another added.