Kris Jenner marks daughter Khloé Kardashian’s birthday with tribute

It’s Khloé Kardashian’s birthday!

The Kardashians star is celebrating her 41st birthday today (June 27).

In honour of the special celebration, Khloé’s mother, Kris Jenner, has expressed her adoration for her in a birthday tribute.

Earlier today, the 69-year-old ‘momager’ took to Instagram to upload several throwback photos of her daughter, including a few of Khloé with her two little ones – seven-year-old daughter True and two-year-old son Tatum.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!! You are truly one of the most incredible human beings I know… your kindness, your strength, your loyalty, your humor, and that gigantic heart of yours make you such a gift to everyone around you,” Kris began in her caption.

“You give so much love to everyone around you, and you do it so effortlessly and so selflessly. You are the one who lifts us all up no matter the situation. You are the kind of daughter every mother dreams of. Supportive, thoughtful, generous, and loving. You’ve been my rock, my confidante, my greatest gift!” she wrote.

“I am so proud of the woman and mother you are, and I feel so blessed to call you my daughter. Watching you as a mommy is one of the greatest joys of my life. You are patient, present, fun, and loving beyond words. True and Tatum are your whole heart, and you are theirs, and it’s so beautiful to watch. Happy birthday my beautiful girl.. I love you forever and always, Mommy xo,” Kris added sweetly.

In the comments section of her mother’s post, Khloé went on to thank Kris for her tribute.

“I love you so so much! My life is magical because of all that you have done for us and provided for us! Thank you for being the most majestic mommy on the planet. You are my best friend! I love you and I thank God for you every single day! Thank you for every single word you wrote,” Khloé penned.

Many fans have also sent their own birthday wishes to Khloé, with one commenting: “Happy birthday Koko!”

“She’s the best she’s an icon! HBD @khloekardashian,” another replied.