Kris Jenner comments on daughter Kim’s divorce for the first time

Momager Kris Jenner has opened up about her daughter, Kim Kardashian’s divorce from husband Kanye West, for the first time since it was announced earlier this year.

“I think it’s always going to be hard anytime…you know, there’s a lot of kids,” Kris revealed when speaking on The Kyle & Jackie O Show yesterday.

“The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids [Kim and Kanye] to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal,” the 65-year-old added, who is also a mom-of-six herself.

“I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone’s okay. That’s what you want as a mom.”

As we prepare to watch the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s, Kris was asked whether or not Kim and Kanye’s divorce might be covered on the show. “I don’t know what they have decided on in the finale, we haven’t even seen the first show yet,” Kris explained.

“I’m sure they’re putting some final touches. But I think it’s just a private time for them. Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time…When she feels like it, I’m sure she’ll say what she needs to say.”

It was officially announced that Kim and Kanye were filing for divorce this past February 19, after the couple were together for six years of marriage.

The two share four beautiful children together, seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and one-year-old Psalm.