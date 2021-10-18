Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker are engaged & we adore her ring

It’s official — reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker are getting married!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced the special news on Instagram on Sunday evening, sharing adorable photos from Barker’s sweet proposal.

The 45-year-old musician popped the question on the beach at sunset, with the pair being surrounded by candles and red roses. How romantic!

42-year-old Kourtney simply wrote “forever” in the caption.

Both lovebirds are already loving parents to children from previous relationships, with Kourtney being a mum-of-three to 11-year-old Mason, nine-year-old Penelope and her six-year-old son Reign, all of whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Travis is a proud dad to his 22-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana, his 17-year-old son Landon and his 15-year-old daughter Alabama, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Rushing to the comment section, many of Travis and Kourtney’s family and friends were absolutely delighted to see the pair get engaged.

Travis’ daughter Alabama sweetly wrote, “Love u guys.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s pal, TikTok star Addison Rae gushed, “IM SCREAMING.”

Kourtney’s sisters, Kim and Khloé simply commented a stream of heart emojis.

However, taking to her own social media channels, entrepreneur and mum-of-four Kim Kardashian went on to share a video clip of the happy couple enjoying a smooch at their engagement party, including a brief close up shot of Kourtney’s giant, dazzling ring.

“KRAVIS FOREVER,” she hilariously captioned the clip, referencing Travis and Kourtney’s adorable ship name.

Travis and Kourtney’s whirlwind romance first began around the beginning of the year, with the couple making their relationship official on Valentine’s Day, by sharing sweet photos of themselves holding hands.

Since then it’s fair to say that the couple have been kicking their PDA up quite a few notches…

Huge congratulations to the happy couple on their exciting new chapter!