Kourtney Kardashian shares bump snaps after revealing pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian has shared an update on her pregnancy as she posts her first collection of baby bump photos to her fans.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced she was expecting her first child with drummer Travis Barker over the weekend.

Kourtney made the wonderful announcement by holding up a sign that reads, ‘Travis I’m pregnant’ at his concert, referencing Blink-182’s All The Small Things music video.

Now, Kourtney has shared adorable bump photos to her 222M Instagram followers, revealing she’s ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ since sharing the news of her pregnancy.

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

In the collection of photos, Kourtney displays her blossoming baby bump in a sheer top and leather trousers.

In one snap, Travis is kissing her bump while another shows him hugging his wife while she cradles her bump.

Kardashian captioned the sweet post, “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan”.

Many fans took to the comments to congratulate the couple on their growing family with one saying, “Too cute, congratulations”.

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

“Everything works out exactly as it’s meant to”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “I can’t wait for you all. What a blessing”.

The 44-year-old tied the knot to Barker in May of last year with a stunning ceremony in Portofino, Italy, hosted in the estate of Dolce & Gabbana.

During the first season of The Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis opened up about their hope to start a family and shared an insight into their IVF journey, with Kourt revealing the medication she was on ‘put her into menopause’.

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

The reality star has had to shut down rumours that she was pregnant multiple times in the past, explaining that IVF treatment had changed the way her body looked.

Kourtney is already a mum of three, sharing 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and eight-year-old Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick.

Travis shares a 19-year-old son, Landon, 17-year-old daughter, Alabama, and step-daughter Atiana (24) with ex-partner Shanna Moakler.