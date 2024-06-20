Kourtney Kardashian recalls ‘super rare’ pregnancy complication

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about the “super rare” pregnancy complication that she experienced with her youngest child.

On November 1, The Kardashians star welcomed her son Rocky into the world – her first child with her husband, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

However, a few months before his arrival, Kourtney suffered a terrifying complication with her pregnancy, which ended up with her needing emergency surgery.

In September of last year, Travis had to rush home from Europe as his wife underwent treatment, which was eventually successful.

Now, Kourtney has been looking back on the worrying experience and shared a few more details about her health scare.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old confessed: "We had a terrifying scare.”

While Kourtney has never detailed the exact cause of her pregnancy issue, she did note that it was a concern with her son’s lungs.

"It’s super rare — the condition that he had — but it’s also super rare and lucky that we caught it. Thank you, God, for a successful surgery. I’m honestly just so grateful, I have no words,” she praised.

The mum-of-four – who shares children Mason (14), Reign (9), and Penelope (11) with her former partner Scott Disick – then went on to explain a worrying moment where the health issue started to return.

"The fluid in his lungs actually did start coming back. Then I watched this documentary called Heal that was all about the power of positive thinking and how our thinking can really affect our health,” Kourtney shared.

"I started talking to the baby every day, saying my prayers. After I had that mindset shift, the fluid was completely gone and we had not one single problem after,” she concluded.

In a previous episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that the issue was first discovered during an at-home scan, and surgery needed to take place “right away”.

“The timing of it was miraculous. That saved everything,” she stated at the time.