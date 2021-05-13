Kourtney Kardashian gives Travis Barker a significant tattoo

Mom-of-three Kourtney Kardashian is taking a major step in her relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The reality star has given her boyfriend a very significant tattoo.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, Kourtney shared a series of photos and a short video of herself sitting down with Travis in the tattoo chair, as the Keeping up with the Kardashians star proceeded to give her boyfriend a tattoo featuring three very special words.

instagram.com/kourtneykardash

In her own handwriting, the 42-year-old mom tattooed the words ‘I love you’ onto the side of Travis’ forearm, adding tattoo artist to her resume!

Proud of her work, Kourtney simply captioned the Instagram post with, “I tattoo,” which led her boyfriend to sweetly comment, “Woman of many talents.” Praising Koutney’s work, Travis also shared a close-up shot of the tattoo to his own Instagram Stories, writing, “Best tattoo artist @kourtneykardash”.

instagram.com/kourtneykardash

However, this isn’t the only tattoo the musician has received recently, as just last month, Barker also got Kourtney’s name tattooed on his chest, showing the world just how serious these two are about each other.

Packing on the PDA, Koutney and Travis are no longer trying to keep their relationship on the down low, as they finally confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day this year, by sharing an adorable snap of the pair holding hands.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star shares three children with ex Scott Disick, including 11-year-old Mason, eight-year-old Penelope and six-year-old Reign. Meanwhile, Travis is also a proud dad to 15-year-old daughter Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, along with remaining close to his former step-daughter Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya.

Apparently, the fact that Travis is a loving family man is what drew Kourtney and him together. "He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along," a source revealed to E! News.