Kourtney Kardashian gives insight into daughter’s birthday getaway

Kourtney Kardashian has shared an insight into her daughter’s birthday celebrations.

The Kardashians star’s only daughter, Penelope, turned 12 years old on July 8 and enjoyed going on a getaway with loved ones.

Kourtney shares Penelope with her ex-partner Scott Disick. The pair also share 14-year-old Mason and nine-year-old Reign together.

Kardashian welcomed her newest addition, Rocky, into the world with her husband Travis Barker in November of last year.

Now, Kourtney, has shared a glimpse into the special day, revealing they spent Penelope’s birthday weekend at the beach with her pals.

Sharing a collection of snaps to her 222M Instagram followers, the 45-year-old showed the fun activities Penelope and her party-goers got up to.

One picture reveals Kourtney sitting on the beach surrounded by towels and parasols, while another shows all the guests tucking into some dessert.

In the caption of the post, the reality star wrote, “9 girls (and a baby), 2 moms (shoutout @natalie5382), 3 days of casual, perfectly slowed down beach days to celebrate my little lady”.

“Toe rings, sound baths, night swims, painting bikini boxes, frozen bananas, mamma mia and lots of frank ocean forever”.

Many fans took to the comments to compliment how lovely the celebrations looked for the birthday girl.

One fan wrote, “I love Kourtney’s style of parties being experience centered for her kids”.

“Normalcy. I love this. Those big parties are overrated”, penned a second commenter.

Another fan added, “Actually living in the moment it’s always nice to have moments with the ones you love”.

Kourtney also took to her Stories to showcase the birthday party invitation that was sent to guests, as well as photos of the sound baths and a painting station.

She previously shared a video from Penelope’s birthday weekend with the simple caption, “12 years young”.