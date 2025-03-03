Kourtney Kardashian denies rumours her son Mason has a child

Kourtney Kardashian has spoken out for the first time about speculation that she is now a grandmother.

In recent days, rumours began to break out on social media that Kourtney’s eldest child, her 15-year-old son Mason, had fathered a child. Reports quickly spread that the teen had welcomed a baby daughter named Piper.

Speculation grew further when social media accounts claiming to be Mason's 'secret Instagram' were re-shared on Reddit. The accounts – with the usernames 'masonddsh' and 'masonsecrety’ – uploaded photos of a baby girl, alleging to be Mason’s daughter.

One follower asked the account: “Did you have a baby”, to which the user simply responded with, “Yea I did.”

Now, following the increased speculation, Kourtney has taken the opportunity to issue a rare statement on her teenage son.

Last night, the 45-year-old took to her Instagram stories to confirm that Mason is not a father, and that the accounts have been falsified.

“I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not,” Kourtney penned.

“Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE,” she announced.

“My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him. Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies,” The Kardashians star pleaded.

Kourtney concluded her emotional statement by writing: “And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone.”

Mason has been living with his father, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, for the past two years. Meanwhile, Kourtney has since given birth to her fourth child, her first with her husband Travis Barker. In November 2023, the couple safely welcomed their baby son, Rocky.