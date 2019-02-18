Drools* Milennial Pink chocolate KitKats are now available in Ireland

Fan of KitKats?

This should brighten up your day.

Not only are KitKat Senses now available as fab single bars but KitKat made with Ruby chocolate goes on sale nationwide from today.

So sweet treats at lunch are sorted.

Nestlé is expanding the range of KitKat Senses, and that means two never-before-seen bars which are: Salted Caramel and Hazelnut.

So what's in them?

They are the perfect combination of delicious KitKat chocolate and wafer with a thick layer of indulgent salted caramel filling infused with crunchy caramel flakes (Salted Caramel variant) or a layer of sumptuous praline and crunchy hazelnut pieces (Hazelnut variant).

Our mouths are watering.

And then we come onto the ruby chocolate.

It launched in Tesco in 2018 and it was obvs hugely successful so now is being rolled out in retailers across the country from today.

It gets its rosy colour from ruby cacao beans, which have a gorge fruity flavour.

And it offers a unique tasting experience – intense berry-fruitiness taste that occurs naturally without the addition of any flavour or colour.

Excuse us while we head to the shops for choccie snacks.