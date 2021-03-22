Kind introduces delicious new salted caramel dark chocolate bar

Kind is delighted to announce the launch of its newest flavour and best tasting bar yet – the Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate flavour. A combination of Kind’s two best sellers: Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salts meets Caramel Almond Sea Salt.

Just the name of this bar has us drooling. Smooth caramel, rich dark chocolate, full of nuts and a sprinkle of Brazilian sea salt will have you savouring every bite.

When it comes to snacking, Kind believe that you shouldn’t have to choose between tasty and nutritious, and this is certainly the case again with Kind’s new delicious flavour, it’s high in fibre, gluten free, contains 59% nuts and ingredients you can see and pronounce!

Kind Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate is available in stores nationwide and RRP is €1.99.