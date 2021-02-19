Kimye is over. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West call it quits

Kimye is over. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have called it quits after six years of marriage. Kim filed for divorce today 19th February 2021.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 43, join the list of Hollywood power couples who just couldn’t make it work. They became one of the first breakup casualties of 2021, when on 19th February , Kim filed for divorce, according to TMZ. The couple had been married for more than six years, tying the knot on 24th May 2014 after they first began dating in April 2012.

Photo credit: Vogue

Kim has reportedly requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s four children, according to the TMZ report. The site also reports that the split has been “amicable,” and that neither Kim or Kanye are contesting the prenup that they had put in place. Kim did not list a date of separation in the divorce docs.

Before news of Kimye’s divorce, the former lovebirds made headlines on 3rd February when Kanye reportedly moved some of his belongings, including 500 pairs of sneakers, out of the Calabasas, CA home they shared. Kim went off on a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos at the time to give him space because “they both felt it would be less dramatic without both of them in the house,” a source reported.

Weeks before Kanye moved some of his things out of the house, it was reported that Kim had already hired divorce lawyer Laura Wasser who is the divorce attorney to the stars having represented big names such as Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani in their splits.

The impending news was in the works when Kim missed marking Valentine’s Day last weekend. Kim's last instagram post to feature Kanye was in November 2020.

Kim and Kanye also spent Christmas 2020 apart, as she celebrated Christmas in Calabasas with sisters Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, while Kanye remained at his Wyoming ranch.

Christmas 2020

The couple barely survived a turbulent 2020, where he mentioned divorcing Kim via public tweets, and she let the world know how difficult it had been dealing with his bipolar disorder.

The couple spent a great deal of time apart, with Yeezy living on his massive ranch in Wyoming, while Kim spent most of the time at their Hidden Hills estate with their four children, daughter North, 7, sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1 and a two-year-old daughter Chicago. Their two youngest children arrived via surrogate after Kim suffered from high-risk pregnancies with their two oldest kids.

We wish them well.