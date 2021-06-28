Kimberley Walsh welcomes the birth of baby #3 with adorable name

Girls Aloud star Kimberly Walsh is now a mum-of-three after secretly welcoming the birth of her third child one whole month ago.

Finally opening up about her wonderful new arrival in an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine, the 39-year-old mum revealed the happy news that she and husband Justin Scott welcomed the birth of their third boy on May 28 at 6:45pm, weighing in at 7lbs 4oz.

Their third little bundle of joy was born in the infamous Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s hospital in West London — the same place where royals like the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Diana gave birth to their babies.

Kimberley and Justin are already proud parents to two boys, six-year-old Bobby and four-year-old Cole, who are eager to be the best big brothers to their new little baby bro.

When it came to picking a name, Kimberley was seriously inspired by some of the TV shows she’s been watching throughout lockdown, choosing a simple Hebrew name, Nate, which means ‘God has given.’

“I’ve always liked the name. There was a Nate in Boyz II Men and I’ve known a few people in the industry with the name and it’s quite American-sounding, and so is Cole, so I felt like they went well together,” Kimberley explained to the publication.

“I’ve also watched a few American series recently with characters called Nate, like How To Get Away With Murder, and the name felt right when I heard it.”

“We said we wouldn’t name him until we got home, but when we got back the boys were adamant that was his name! His middle name is also a J like them, as they’re Bobby Jay and Cole Jacob.”

After welcoming little Nate, Kimberely commented that being a mum-of-three has never felt so right, as she recalled, “Me and Justin said to each other yesterday that two just didn’t seem enough for some reason, but now we feel complete.”

Huge congratulations to both of the happy parents!