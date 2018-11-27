Kim was high on ecstasy when she made her sex tape and got married

Kim Kardashian is known for her commitment to clean living – the reality TV star eats well, exercises and avoids alcohol.

This is why it was so surprising to fans when she revealed that she has dabbled in ecstasy in her past – specifically during two major moments.

On Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she told Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick that she was using the drug when she made her infamous sex tape, and when she got married to her first husband.

I got married on ecstasy the first time,' Kim said, in response to Scott asking about a story of Kim going to an amusement park when she was high.

'I did ecstasy once and I got married.'

Kim married music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 and the couple divorced in 2004.

'I didn't know you got high,' little sister Kendall responded.

Referencing the sex tap she made in 2003 with ex-boyfriend Ray J, which went viral in 2007

'I did it again. I made a sex tape,' Kim said. 'Like, everything bad would happen.'

Fans are applauding Kim for being open about her past, while other are shocked at the revelation.