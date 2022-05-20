Kim shares how she celebrated passing Baby Bar exam with daughter North

So far in the new The Kardashians Hulu series it has been full of drama-packed scenes and last night's episode was no different.

A huge moment for Kim Kardashian was shared on the show- the SKIMS founder finding out that she passed the Baby Bar exam, meaning she can continue with her legal studies.

Kim was sitting in her car with the chief marketing officer of KKW Beauty, Tracy Romulus, as well as two of Tracey’s children and Kim’s daughter North, when she received her exam results.

Credit: Instagram

After seeing on her phone that she’d passed the Baby Bar, the 41-year-old exclaimed, “I passed! Is this real?”.

Everyone in the car erupted into excited screams to celebrate Kim’s results. It was very important for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to pass because she has failed the exam three times previously and if she had failed again, she wouldn’t be able to continue her law school journey.

Kardashian burst into tears after seeing she passed saying, “I’m so happy. I literally didn’t think I did”.

Her eight-year-old daughter North reached forward in the car to give her mum a hug.

Later, in a special moment shared between Kim and North while they were alone together she told her, “We did it, high-five! Big wins today for me and you”. Kim revealed that North had won her first basketball game that day.

Kim phoned her professor to tell him the great news. “Chuck, I could not have done this without you!”.

“I’m at Red Lobster, North won her first basketball game ever and we came to Red Lobster and I’m in the car”.

When speaking to The Kardashians filming crew, Kim said, “I just know how much time and effort I put into this”.

The mum-of-four continued, “I’m so happy North is here to see this because the kids know I’ve taken time away from them to study”.

“To see that I never gave up just makes me so happy that I can show them by example that you just really can’t give up on something if you wanna make it happen because you can do it no matter what”.

After the episode aired, Kim shared the clips to her Instagram stories with the caption, “What an emotional episode! I’m so glad we captured this on camera”.

She continued, “So happy my daughter and bestie could be there with me during this moment”.

“We ran out of Red Lobster to see my test results when they came in. I didn’t wanna cry in the restaurant if I didn’t pass lol”.

What a sweet moment she got to capture with her daughter on an important day for both of them.