Kim K’s first eyeshadow palette is here and it’s positively DREAMY

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian sent fans into a beauty -fuelled frenzy when she revealed that after 10 years of working together, she and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic were collaborating on a very exciting makeup launch.

The teaser pic, posted on the official KKW Beauty Instagram account, showed a black and image photo of a selection of eyeshadows, titled KKW X MARIO.

And while the monotone effect masked the exact shades of the shadows, we knew from the moment we laid eyes on the sample of shimmers and mattes that we would instantly fall in love with the finished version.

To make the launch extra-special, the palette will be released on the 10-year anniversary of Kim and Mario's working relationship. Reminiscing on their friendship, Mario shared a snap of his work diary from 2008 along with a lengthy post.

It read: "This is my calendar from 2008 that I still have. 10 years ago, on April 5th, 2008 I met @kimkardashian on a cover shoot. I almost didn’t take the job because I had to work at Fox that afternoon where I did makeup for the anchors on the weekends for extra $. At this point I had been a makeup artist for 8 years in NYC, honing my craft, building my portfolio and paying my dues. Retail, weddings, editorial, TV, personal clients, assisting.

"I began working with some singers and actresses around this time & then I met Kim and began to work with her often. The idea of a reality star at the time was new. After all my years paying dues and assisting some of the big fashion and celeb makeup greats, I was being groomed to begin working with A list stars- actresses & recording artists.

"I had an agent who demanded that I stop working with Kim immediately. They said I would ruin my career and my career would end within a year or 2. That all of my hard work and struggles until then would be for nothing. Was I going to sit and worry about what the elitist industry would think of me and try to fit into their mould? I refused. I chose to stick with Kim because it felt right in my heart. She was hard working, loyal and sweet. She kept me insanely busy. She appreciated me and my artistry and I had too much respect for her. When I parted ways with my agency, one of the last things they said to me was “good luck, Mario because you will never get a Vogue cover working with her.” Swipe left to see how that turned out.

"Never let anyone dictate the trajectory of your life and career. The past decade with Kim has been incredible. We’ve grown together, set trends, inspired and impacted an industry along the way. Through all her milestones and achievements and through her rise to global superstardom she has taken me along the way and impacted my life greatly, helping me to achieve unparalleled success of my own as a celebrity makeup artist. I am so excited to finally announce that on April 5, 2018 – exactly 10 years to the day we met, our #KKWxMARIO collaboration with @kkwbeauty will launch! Turn on notifications for the very first reveal tomorrow! #KKWxMARIO"

As you can tell from the video, the eyeshadows are super pigmented and come in an array of stunning neutral tones as well as an electric blue.

You may have also spotted the lip glosses and lip sticks that complete the collection.