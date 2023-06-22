Kim Kardashian shares new details as she recalls Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian has opened up about some new details surrounding the terrifying robbery she experienced in Paris.

The Kardashians star was staying in a hotel in the French capital in October 2016 when five men forced their way into her room and robbed her at gunpoint.

During the incident, almost $10 million worth of jewellery was stolen, and the situation led Kim to fear for her life. Two French judges later charged 12 people with the robbery.

Kim has spoken out about the incident in the past, but the mum-of-four has now shared some brand-new details about the traumatic experience.

Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim was shown meeting designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana after she helped to create a fashion show with them.

To thank her, Dolce and Gabbana gifted her with a cross necklace. During the episode, Kim expressed what the present meant to her

"This is beautiful. You guys!" the 42-year-old gushed. "This is like the nicest piece of jewellery I own. Because I lost it all."

Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

In a confessional, Kim then went on to explain the after-effects of the robbery. "After I was robbed in Paris, I haven't bought jewellery,” she admitted.

“I haven't really been about wearing jewellery, because when it was taken from me, it was such a… I didn't know I was ready for that experience and what that meant, but I was. I was ready to, like, give it up,” Kim continued.

The reality star added: "This symbolised to me more than just getting a diamond cross necklace. This brought a piece of my glamour back to me, and that's why it's so special."

Credit: Netflix

In an interview with David Letterman in 2020, Kim broke down as she opened up about how the robbery took place.

“He grabbed me and pulled me towards him but I wasn't wearing anything underneath,” Kim recalled, before adding: “He tied me up with handcuffs and zip ties and duct tape."

Season 3 of The Kardashians is available to stream on Disney+.