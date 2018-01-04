Kim K dismisses claims she was partying during Saint’s hospital stay

While Kim Kardashian might be used to having her every move scrutinised by the media, there are some things that even she can't stand to hear rumours about.

Following the news that her 2-year-old son Saint was admitted to hospital with pneumonia last week, the reality star took to Twitter with a very clear message to anyone attempting to criticise her parenting skills.

Some fans claimed that Kim and husband, Kanye West, had been “out partying” while their son recovered in hospital because she documented her New Year's Eve celebrations on Snapchat.

The 37-year-old mother-of-two was unaware of the comments until one fan took to Twitter to call out people that “love to hate Kim.”

It read: “Why do people continuously think KimYe were “partying” New years Eve while saint was at the hospital? Kim & Kanye love their kids so much, so to even THINK they weren't around when Saint was sick is really stupid af. Yal love to hate Kim, just to hate her, its dumb at this point!”

why do people continuously think KimYe were “partying” New years Eve while saint was at the hospital? Kim & Kanye love their kids so much, so to even THINK they werent around when Saint was sick is really stupid af. Yal love to hate Kim, just to hate her, its dumb at this point! — Jake (@thejakekardash) January 3, 2018

Clearly taken aback by the comment, Kim wasted no time in formulating her response.

“I haven't heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night!”

“Don't even try me when it comes to my kids,” she added.

I haven't heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don't even try me when it comes to my kids https://t.co/wrl47awaUr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2018

The rumours come at a time when the Kardashian spotlight shines brighter than ever.

With Kim expected her third child vis surrogate, Khloe sharing the news that she is pregnant for the first time, and a yet-to-be-confirmed Kylie baby on the way, it's safe to say that this isn't the last time the Kardashian sisters will be the subjects of such rumours.