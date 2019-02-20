Kim K denies secret deal with fast fashion brands after latest copy

Kim Kardashian West has taken to Twitter and Instagram stories to deny that she is involved in a secret deal with fast fashion brands to make knock offs of her fierce fashion moments.

There is a conspiracy theory doing the rounds online that Kim is involved in some kind of deal on the down low with certain fast fashion companies, letting the companies know what she will be wearing so they can prepare rip-off designs to launch once she posts her looks online.

Both Kim and one named company have denied the claims – with Kim going so far as to slate the companies who engage in creating designs inspired by her couture looks.

Most recently, a Theirry Mugler designed cut-out dress from the designer's archives that Kim donned for the Hollywood Beauty Awards was reportedly quickly mimicked in an inspired design by Fashion Nova.

Some assumed that Kim had been involved in planning this with the brand due to the quick turnaround, but now she can 'no longer sit silent:'

'It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas,' she tweeted, before continuing: 'I’ve watched these companies profit off my husband’s work for years and now that it’s also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent.'

'Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site – but it's not for sale,' she said. 'You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn’t even been made to sell yet.'

'This is a way to get people to sign up for their mailing list and make people believe there is some kind of relationship between me and this fashion site. There is not.'

'My relationships with designers are very important to me. It's taken me over a decade to build them and I have a huge amount of respect for the amount of work that they put into bringing their ideas to life,' she continued.

'I often plan for weeks, sometimes months, and even a year in advance, and I’m grateful for every fashion moment those designers and their dresses have helped me create,' she tweeted.

'So, as always, don’t believe everything you read and see online. I don’t have any relationships with these sites. I’m not leaking my looks to anyone, and I don’t support what these companies are doing,' she finished.

Investigative fashion page @Diet_Prada pointed out that in a video shared by a model for Fashion Nova showing a computer screen with the e-comnmerce images of the dress in question, the pictures are captioned with a date which appears to read '02-14-19' and 'Kim dress.'

The date implies that the images could have been taken on February 24th 2019, however Kim did not wear the dress until February 18th 2019.

Fashion Nova has also responded to the claims, saying they have never worked with Kim directly to create designs for the site.

'Fashion Nova is an ultra-fast fashion brand that is capable of executing design within hours and believes in fairness in pricing,' they said in a statement.

'We strive to offer our customers affordable leading trends.'

'We respect the fashion community and work with a variety of vendors, designers, influencers and celebrities to keep our style offering fresh and relevant.'

'Kim Kardashian-West is one of the top fashion icons in the world that our customers draw inspiration from. However, we have not worked with Kim Kardashian-West directly on any of her projects but have been driven by her influential style.'

Earlier this month, Kim also called out knock-off brands after she posted a picture from a fitting she did for a dress her husband designed for her.

'Going through old fitting pics & found this gold look that Kanye made for me for my Miami trip last summer (I went w the neon vibes instead),' she wrote alongside the photo.

'P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off?'

A replica of the dress was uploaded in a since deleted post a few hours later by Missguided, who promised the dress would be dropping on their site in a number of days.

Last year, Fashion Nova also uploaded images of their own versions of Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday outfits only hours after she had posted them to social media.