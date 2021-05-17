Killashee Hotel launch special offer packages for Summer staycations

Set on over 80 acres of gardens and parklands, the four-star Killashee Hotel outside Naas in Co Kildare, presents a magical setting for both families and couples looking for a relaxing stay with the option to do a lot more. The hotel is due to open on June 2nd and has a selection of fantastic packages to choose from including the Relaxation Spa Break with 2 nights Bed & Breakfast, an evening meal and Spa Treatments for 2 from €380 and the Family Staycation with two nights’ accommodation for 2 adults and 2 children with full Irish breakfast each morning, and a three course dinner on one evening of choice from €360 www.killasheehotel.com.

Relaxation Spa Break – Two-night stay with Bed & Breakfast, an evening meal and Spa treatments for two from €380.

Looking forward to a romantic break or a fun filled catch with friends, this relaxing two-night stay for two people includes full use of the leisure centre with access to the Hydro Therapy Suite and a 30 minutes spa treatment per person, with a choice of an Elemis Booster Facial, a Swedish back massage or a head, neck and shoulder massage. A full Irish breakfast is available each morning and a three-course dining experience on one evening in the beautiful setting of The Terrace Restaurant overlooking the gardens.

Family Staycation – Two nights Bed & Breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children with dinner on one evening of choice from €360

The Killashee estate is an adventure waiting to be explored. Discover the Woodland Walkways with its enchanted Fairy Forest, the beautifully manicured gardens including Emma’s Butterfly Garden, and the outdoor playground equipped with climbing nets, slides, climbing walls, swings, tunnels and its very own Zipline. The 'Killashee Johnny Magory Nature & Heritage Trail & an Irish Tree Scavenger Hunt’, will have budding explorers hunting around the gardens and grounds of the hotel with their mini magnifying glass explorer kits. There are playing pitches on the grounds so families can bring their hurls and footballs for a kick around and also bicycles, which are complimentary to guests to venture further afield.

There is plenty for children to do inside the hotel as well including the Evening Movie Club and Junior Guest DVDs. The Killashee Children's Passport encourages kids of all ages to explore the hotel to get all nine stamps to receive a treat from reception. The Family Staycation package also includes full access to the 25 metres swimming pool, a 10% discount card for Kildare Village, 2 for the price of 1 access to Russborough House and 20% discount to the Irish National Stud Visitor Attraction Centre, where there are lots of activities for all the family to enjoy.



Killashee Kitchen – Take-Outs

Summer means Al Fresco dining and the Killashee Kitchen has a range of take-out treats including The Picnic Box (from €40 – €60 for 2 adults and 2 children), Traditional Afternoon Tea (€25 per person), the Assiette of Miniature Desserts (8 pieces at €20) and Cupcakes (4 for €10 of 24 for €60) that can be enjoyed on the magnificent grounds or at home.

Killashee Hotel and Spa will reopen on June 2nd with full access to the Leisure Centre and the swimming pool in line with government restrictions. Outdoor dining for non-residents will start of June 7th.

The Relaxation Spa Break for Two Package from €380

The Summer Family Staycation Package for two adults and up to three children from €360, is available until the end of August.

* Please note a supplement applies for children over 12 years.

For bookings, please contact 045 879277 or visit www.killasheehotel.com