Kiehls looks back at its vintage products for 170 year anniversary

Kiehl’s Since 1851, the renowned purveyor of fine quality skin care, is celebrating 170 years of service in 2021. Originating as an old-world pharmacy in New York City’s East Village, Kiehl’s founding family set out on a mission to provide personalised service and skincare to all, utilising the most advanced technologies and uniquely efficacious ingredients to help improve skin’s health. Over the years, Kiehl’s has stayed true to this mission, and always prioritised the customer experience.

Today, the magic that is the “Kiehl’s experience” extends around the world as the brand continues to delight patrons with its high-quality formulas, top of the line skincare expertise, and a grassroots indie spirt. To honour this legacy of providing fine-quality formulas together with a long-standing commitment to service, Kiehl’s is proud to introduce two limited edition product collections; a classic Commemorative Collection of iconic must-have formulas, and for the first time ever, a historical Heritage Collection comprised of three special formulas inspired by the archives.

Limited-Edition Commemorative Collection

On this momentous 170th anniversary, the celebration begins with a Limited-Edition Commemorative Collection; a specially curated array of the brand’s most beloved and best-selling formulas: Ultra Facial Cream and Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner. This iconic collection of Kiehl’s classics comes in stunning new white and gold-adorned glass packaging – maintaining Kiehl’s commitment to a more sustainable future by using eco-conscious materials.

Calendula Toner (RRP €40.00) Ultra Facial Cream (RRP €31.00)

For the first time, Kiehl’s dives deep into its archive of formulation favourites to bring back three historical products from decades past. Carefully selected to pay homage to beauty trends that revolutionized previous eras, the Limited-Edition Heritage Collection is reimagined for the modern-day skincare connoisseur.

“Something that makes Kiehl’s so unique in our approach to innovation is the notion that it’s not always about looking ahead to the next best thing; there’s still so much inspiration to be gained from our history and product archives. The Heritage collection is in essence just that – a reflection on our storied past reimagined for the modern-day consumer.” Dr. Nancy Ilaya, PhD, Global Scientific Director

Essence Oils in Love-Luring, Fortune Seeking and Jinx-Removing (RRP €33.50)

In 1921, after taking over the pharmacy, Mr. Irving Morse created the first ever line of Kiehl’s products. In addition to the iconic Original Musk oil which quickly rose to fame and became the brand’s signature scent – Mr. Morse also stocked over 120 essence oils that were recommended for use solely as personal perfumes until the early 2000’s. Inspired by the fortune drawing tinctures of the roaring 20’s, these limited-edition essence oils are available in three enticing new aromas.

Love-Luring Essence Oil – To enhance attraction, this sophisticated floral blend is a modern day “Love Potion”. It’s a full floral aroma infused with jasmine, rose and ylang-ylang.

Fortune-Seeking Essence Oil – For those looking for a bit of luck. This is a light, fresh scent infused with notes of Citrus and White Tea

Jinx-Removing Essence Oil –Inspired by similar monikers from the 1920’s (such as Money-Drawing Oil and Success Powder), this unique aroma is made for those seeking new beginnings and personal freedoms. This scent is a warm, sensual fragrance infused with Vetiver and Sandalwood.

Heritage French Rosewater Toner (RRP €42.00)

The 1960s marked a new age of the multi-step skincare routine. Customers sought products that were decadent and luxurious as way to pamper themselves at home and indulge in a little self-care. Inspired by a Kiehl’s collection of Rosewater Toners from the 1960s, the newly refreshed skin-softening formula is infused with imported Rosewater and sustainably-sourced whole Turkish Rose Petals—handpicked from the “rose garden of the world.” With a delicate, fresh aroma, this gentle toner hydrates and balances for smooth, petal-soft skin.

Heritage Glycerin Soaps (RRP €17.00)

During the 1990s, when purity, simplicity, and versatility became all the rage in beauty, these simple yet essential soaps elevated the everyday into something extraordinary for Kiehl’s customers. Made from the finest lab-tested ingredients, the compact square bars lather into a luxurious foam to cleanse impurities, leaving skin nourished and refreshed.

Available in “Fresh Herbal” scented (ideal for use on body and hands) and unscented (which is also suitable for use on the face), the formula is gentle enough for everyday use for an all-over nourishing clean. Each soap comes individually wrapped in recyclable graphic paper adorned with signature Kiehl’s illustrations.