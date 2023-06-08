Khloe Kardashian vows to never get back together with Tristan

Khloe Kardashian has confirmed she will not be getting back together with ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

The mum-of-two spoke about the boundaries she has set in place so the pair can co-parent their children, True and Tatum, without any chance of them becoming an item again.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe was speaking to her mum Kris about her and Tristan’s relationship, revealing the boundaries she has created.

“Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side”.

Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

“What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to ‘punish’ him because I'm not getting back with him”.

Kris went on to speak about a “really cute” moment she saw between the professional basketball player and his five-year-old daughter where he was feeding her breakfast.

Khloe admitted, “Yeah, if I'm not here, when I'm not around, he's here. I would rather him be here than the nanny”.

“There's still boundaries, I'm definitely putting my foot down around a lot of things. No one's just here chilling if there's no kids involved”.

Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

The 38-year-old continued, “These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already. I've gotten back with him after a cheating scandal so I don't know if Tristan is under the impression, ‘Oh wow, OK, let's just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me.’”.

“I get why he would think that, so it's my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise. I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it's always about the kids because it's so easy to fall back into… old habits”.

Khloe closed off by confirming, “I can't let those old habits easily come into my life. It's just not what I want. It's always about the kids, and that's what it is. But we’re not just hanging out by ourselves”.