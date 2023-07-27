Khloé Kardashian shares why ex Tristan moved in with her after split

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about her relationship with Tristan Thompson following the death of his mother.

In January of this year, 53-year-old Andrea Thompson passed away after a heart attack.

Now, in the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, Khloé has revealed that she allowed Tristan to move in with her following his loss. The couple share two children together – five-year-old daughter True and 11-month-old son Tatum – but Khloé broke off their relationship in December 2021 after Tristan fathered a child with another woman.

“Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding. So Tristan and [his youngest brother] Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed,” Khloé explained to cameras during the finale episode.

Khloé then went on to recall the moment she learned of Andrea’s death.

“Tristan called me. I didn’t really understand what he was saying. He was just screaming on the phone trying to tell me that she is gone. But I had no idea what he was talking about,” she detailed.

“I was really close to Andrea. We spoke every single day,” she continued, adding: “Amari is 16 and he is severely disabled and it is just really sad. Because we don’t know what he knows or doesn’t know cognitively.”

The episode also showcased the moment Tristan praised Khloé for her generosity. “Thank you so much — especially for me and my family — I don’t know what I would do without you guys,” he admitted.

In the end, Khloé confessed that she didn’t hesitate to support her ex. “I just think this is what family does. When s**t hits the fan, all you have is your family and Tristan and I are family. We are going to be family for the rest of our lives.”

The Kardashians is available to stream now on Disney+.