Khloe Kardashian shares new photos with son to celebrate birthday

Khloe Kardashian has unveiled new family photos with her two children Tatum and True.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star has been celebrating her son’s first birthday with her loved ones and organised a show-stopping party to mark the big day.

The tot’s party was space-themed and Khloe pulled out all the stops to ensure the party was perfect.

Now that the celebrations have drawn to a close, Khloe has shared adorable pictures from the special day to her 311M Instagram followers.

In one collection of photos that the 39-year-old captioned, Tatum turns 1, many of Khloe’s famous family members are pictured together including her mum Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble, and Khloe’s niece, Stormi Jenner.

More snaps posted later on her Instagram show Kourtney Kardashian donning her blossoming baby bump alongside her husband Travis Barker, with Khloe and her ex-partner Tristan Thompson at opposite sides of the expectant parents.

The star of the show, baby Tatum, looked as cute as a button dressed in a little white and beige short and t-shirt set with a matching blazer. Khloe’s five-year-old, True, wore a pretty white dress to match her mum’s.

There was plenty to keep party-goers busy with a slime station, play-doh table, as well as a dress-up area with jet packs and space helmets.

When speaking about her baby boy, whom she rarely posts online, Kardashian admitted, “I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you”.

“God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son”.

Khloe continued, “I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit”.

“You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True, she is so proud to call you hers”.

“Tatum, You have changed mine and True’s lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have”.

She sweetly closed off by adding, “You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too)”.