Khloe Kardashian shares moving message about sister Kendall

Khloe Kardashian has been singing her little sister’s praises.

The Kardashians star has shared a heartfelt tribute to Kendall to mark a very special occasion.

As the supermodel turns 29-years-old, Khloe celebrated the day by penning a moving tribute to Kendall online.

Admitting she’s blessed to have Kendall as her sister, Khloe shared a collection of sweet family photos from throughout their lives together to her 305M Instagram followers.

Some snaps show Kendall as a baby while Khloe poses alongside her, while other images show the pair on their reality TV show together.

Khloe captioned the post, “To my very first baby, happy birthday @kendalljenner you are the one who stole my heart and you made me fall in love in more ways than I ever knew possible. You are the one who taught me responsibility, patience, unconditional love and compassion”.

“You are one of the most gentle, pure and passionate people I have ever known. You feel deeply. You give your all to the lucky ones that you love. Kenny, you leave people mystified by your beauty, intellect and elusiveness. You are a unicorn of a human”.

“You are my heartbeat and I couldn’t feel more blessed to have a sister/best friend like you. I will declare my love for you until the end of time. I hope you know that I will Hold your hand through life’s journeys and I will be your biggest cheerleader through every magical moment”.

“Giving thanks and praise that I am lucky enough to call you mine. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays. I pray every year gets better and better and you are happier and happier with every passing day. I pray you are forever spoiled with love like in the movies, supreme invincible health and divine euphoric happiness”.

The 40-year-old closed off her heartwarming message by adding, “I hope you always feel just how obsessed we all are with you. My sweet Angel of a sister, I love you with every ounce of me”.

Kendall shared an insight into her birthday celebrations to her own 291M Instagram followers on her stories by unveiling pictures of her room decorated with silver balloons.

She also posted a clip of herself watching old home video footage from one of her childhood birthdays.