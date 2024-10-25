Khloe Kardashian shares health insight after having melanoma

Khloe Kardashian has shared a health update following her melanoma diagnosis.

The Kardashians star first revealed that she had found a ‘bump’ on her cheek that turned out to be cancerous following a biopsy in October 2022.

Khloe underwent surgery to have the tumour removed from her face soon after.

She has now shared an update on her health after having a skin cancer check carried out by her dermatologist.

Opening up to her 306M Instagram followers on her Stories, Khloe penned a statement that reads, “I just finished my 3 month skin cancer check with @drdanbehroozan”.

The 40-year-old went on to confirm, “I’m all clear”.

“This is YOUR reminder to go to your dermatologist and get a check up. The check ups are super quick and worth it! It may save your life”, she continued before adding, “No one is exempt. Never hurts to check”.

Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

When speaking about the tumour on The Kardashians last year, Khloe explained that she thought the ‘bump’ was just a normal spot and didn’t get it checked for eight months.

“I have done one biopsy on this bump that I just assumed was a zit, turns out it's not a zit. It’s melanoma and for my age, it’s incredibly rare”.

The mum-of-two revealed, “Melanoma is deadly. This is way more serious than I either understood or I anticipated it to be”.

Credit: Hulu/ Disney+

Khloe first shared an insight into her health scare in October 2022 and unveiled the scar on her cheek after having surgery done to remove it.

When telling fans about her experience following her biopsy at the worrying time, Khloe confessed, “What they were both seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age. A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face”.

“I’m grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything – all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process”.