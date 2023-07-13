Khloé Kardashian reveals where she stands with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about where she stands with her ex-boyfriend.

The Kardashians star suffered a very public breakup from Tristan Thompson in 2021. After an on-again-off-again relationship, Khloé called it quits after Tristan confirmed that he had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Khloé and Tristan continue to co-parent their two children together – five-year-old daughter True and son Tatum, who will be marking his first birthday later this month.

In the brand-new episode of season 3 of The Kardashians, Khloé has now chosen to make some rare comments about her ex.

During a dinner with Scott Disick and her elder sister Kim Kardashian in California, the 39-year-old was asked how she feels about Tristan.

"Is there talk of, like, chances?" Scott queried, to which Khloé replied: "No, no chances."

Scott then went on to admit that he "would support" her if she decided to rekindle her relationship with Tristan. However, Khloé shut down the idea, noting that she is "totally fine" with the father of her children, but that she doesn’t “have the energy for issues" anymore.

In a confessional scene, Khloé continued to expand on her feelings towards the 32-year-old basketball player.

"Yeah, I forgive Tristan," she admitted, before quickly adding that it "doesn't mean I forget what he's done."

"I forgive Tristan for me because I've got to let that s*** go. I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bulls***,” Khloé explained.

In 2018, just days before she gave birth to daughter True, Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloé. Then, in 2021, it was announced that the pair were to welcome another child via surrogacy, but not before it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with another woman.

Khloé continues to publicly express care for Tristan, penning on his birthday on March 13: “My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing and transformation.”