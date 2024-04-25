Khloe Kardashian reveals sweet birthday gift she got daughter True

Khloe Kardashian has revealed the adorable present she got her daughter True for her 6th birthday.

Khloe’s daughter, whom she shares with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, turned six years old earlier this month. The pair also share one-year-old Tatum together.

After celebrating her daughter’s special day, Khloe has now unveiled the sweet gift she treated her eldest child to.

While sharing cute photos and videos to her 310M Instagram followers, Khloe revealed that she gave her daughter a kitten for her birthday.

True already has one cat, Grey Kitty, and now they have welcomed Baby Kitty into their family.

Khloe opened up about the kitten in the caption of the post, explaining, “Welcome to the family Baby Kitty. All True wanted for her six birthday was another kitty. She is such a great kitty mommy to Grey Kitty. I know she will be just as wonderful to Baby Kitty”.

“Never in a million years did I think I would have one cat let alone two. But here we are and I love them. I love how much my kids love them as well. But this is my maximum for cats. Two is enough”.

The 39-year-old added, “Anyways, welcome Baby Kitty to the family. I’m sure Grey Kitty will be so happy to have a friend”.

The heartwarming pictures and footage shows True playing with Baby Kitty, as well as the feline getting to know the family’s other pet.

Many fans of The Kardashians star took to the comments to share their thoughts on the kitten.

One fan wrote, “KHLOE!! I love this!! Both cats are adorable! Love how you love your children, so admirable”.

“I am team dog dog dog all year long but this is the cutest cat I’ve ever seen”, penned a second fan.

Another added, “i love how true loves her cats so much, adorable”.

When sharing a touching birthday tribute for True on social media, Khloe penned, “My sweet angel baby, you are six. I’m not ready for you to be six but you’re ready and that’s all that matters”.

“True, when I tell you I CHERISH the time I have with you, I absolutely mean that! Every single moment and memory is etched in my heart”.

Kardashian went on to say, “I never thought I could love anything or anyone the way I love you. Every single minute I have with you I fall deeper in love. Thank you for saving me. You did so without even knowing it. You are my angel girl!”.