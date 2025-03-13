Khloé Kardashian reflects on ‘challenges’ of mother Kris as her manager

Khloé Kardashian has admitted the impact that having her mother as her ‘momager’ has had on her.

The Kardashians star has been on our screens since 2007, when her family debuted the first iteration of their reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Now, Khloé has taken the opportunity to reflect on the experience of Kris Jenner being both her mother and her manager.

Speaking to Kris on her podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, Khloé recalled that it was “challenging” for her and her older sister, Kourtney.

“I think our dynamic at the beginning, it was challenging — I know more so for Kourt and I for you to be our manager at first. Because we were like, ‘What are you talking about? You’re not going to boss us around. We don’t even want to do this!’" the 40-year-old reflected.

"But then when you were like our manager and telling us what to do and where to go, it was hard for us to differentiate ‘mom’ and then a manager. It was hard for, I would say, the first few years,” she admitted.

“To be like, okay, she’s ordering me around or telling me to do this, but not as my mom. Because we would be defensive or like, ‘What are you doing?’ It was, I think, Kim and you always had a very easy rapport and respect. And I had respect for you as my mom, but I was like, ‘You are not my boss,’” Khloé revealed.

The reality star then went on to note that welcoming her two children – six-year-old daughter True and two-year-old son Tatum – encouraged her to change her relationship with her 69-year-old mother.

"That was my attitude towards you until I had to realise, okay, this is manager Kris. I had to put you in two different categories. I think our relationship really became very seamless once I had kids,” Khloé explained.

"And it was always a great relationship, but the management/mom role was always very hard for me," she concluded.