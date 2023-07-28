Khloé Kardashian posts sweet tribute on son Tatum’s first birthday

The Kardashians are celebrating!

Khloé Kardashian’s son Tatum is marking his first birthday today.

In honour of the wonderful occasion, The Kardashians star has taken to social media to celebrate her youngest child.

Khloé chose to treat her 311M Instagram followers to an abundance of never-before-seen snaps of Tatum.

“Happy birthday, my sweet son!” she exclaimed at the beginning of her lengthy caption.

“I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you,” Khloé continued.

“I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit,” she added.

The mum-of-two went on to describe what Tatum means to her and her five-year-old daughter, True.

“Tatum, you have changed mine and True’s lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle,” she teased, referring to her younger brother Robert.

“I cannot believe you are already one, happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby,” Khloé gushed before concluding: “Mommy and TuTu love you our little Armenian Man."

Many of Khloé’s fans have since taken to the comments section of her post to express their own best wishes.

“Oh my goodness! He’s the cutest angel ever! Happiest birthday,” one follower replied.

“Robs Twin!!! SO HANDSOME!!!” another exclaimed.

“Happy birthday to your precious baby boy!” a third fan added.

Khloé and her ex-boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson, welcomed Tatum into the world via surrogacy in July 2022.

The former couple, who also co-parent daughter True together, called it quits in December 2021 after it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with another woman.