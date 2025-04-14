Khloé Kardashian pens adorable tribute for daughter True’s birthday

Khloé Kardashian has been celebrating her eldest child!

The Kardashians star is a mum to her daughter True and her two-year-old son Tatum, whom she co-parents with her former partner, Tristan Thompson.

On Saturday (April 12), True celebrated her seventh birthday. In honour of the special occasion, Khloé has now taken the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to her!

Last night, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to post several photos of True posing for photos during her seventh birthday celebrations.

“My sweet girl, my first baby… You are seven today. Seven years of loving you, of learning from you, of being transformed by you in ways I never imagined possible,” Khloé began.

“You are the one who made me a mommy. The moment life opened up and showed me just how beautiful it could be. You gave me a reason to keep going, to rise above the hard days, to believe in light again. You don’t even realize it yet, but in my darkest moments, you were the brightest light I had,” she penned.

“You and Tatum forever will be that light. You’ve saved me more times than I can count, just by being you. Your love is pure magic. Your laughter is healing and infectious, your hugs are precious and your soul is my forever,” the reality star gushed.

“I’m so proud of our little family. I’m so proud of the sister you are to Tatum. The daughter you are to me. The cousin and friend you are… I can go on and on. Happy birthday my sweet True. You are my smile, my strength, my forever sunshine. Mommy and Tay Tay love you more than words could ever say,” she wrote.

Khloé concluded by clarifying: “PS Yes I know her birthday was on Saturday but we were too busy in real life to post until now.”

Many fans of the Kardashian family have since been commenting their own well-wishes, with one replying: “Such a good Mom Khloe! Happy Bday True.”

“Time is a thief! Happy Birthday beautiful True!” another added.