Khloé Kardashian opens up about discussing race with daughter True

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and proud mom Khloé Kardashian has opened up about what it’s like to be raising her three-year-old daughter True as a white mom, and how she plans to discuss race with her little girl.

The 37-year-old reality star appeared on the latest episode of Leomie Anderson's Role Model podcast, where she shared her thoughts on being a white mother to a black daughter.

“I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom,” Khloé said, adding, “but I'm obviously not a woman of colour.”

Khloé, who shares daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson, goes on to talk about how she would like her little girl to be as prepared for the world as she can be, outside of the Kardashian bubble.

“I do want her to be exposed to as much inclusion, but variety as possible,” Khloé continues, adding, “I don't want her living in a bubble thinking, you know— because we do have this very privileged life and I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that.”

When it comes to Khloé’s parenting style, one thing is certain — Khloé plans to have those deep and meaningful conversations about race with her daughter. “I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race, or they think, 'Oh we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.' I mean, of course you do!”

“You're only setting them up I think for failure if you don't talk about race and probably the things that they're going to endure once they're in, quote, the 'real world,'” Khloé commented.

Being part of a tight-knit family, Khloé noted that “the beauty of having some of my sisters in the same situation is we get to have those conversations probably together.”

“I have to educate her as best as I can while still educating myself at the same time. Of course we don't want to overexpose our children or tell them things too young and I don't know when that time is, but I think I'll learn it when I'm in it,” Khloé concluded.