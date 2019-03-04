Khloe has finally unfollowed Tristan Thompson on social media

For the past two weeks, Kardashian family fans have been waiting with baited breath to find out what Khloe was going to do after the awful revelation that her partner and baby daddy Tristan Thompson had cheated on her.

Not only would this be the second time that is was publicly revealed that he had been unfaithful, this time the infidelity occurred with her little sister Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, who is a long-time friend of the family.

Initially, Khloe seemed to lash out at Jordyn without appointing blame to Tristan Thompson, after Jordyn told her side of the story on Red Table Talk.

However, now it seems that Koko has come to the decision that Tristan is also to blame for the cheating.

While Jordyn claims that she and Tristan only shared one kiss, others claim that the pair engaged in sexual intercourse.

Khloe has now unfollowed Tristan on Instagram – after she unfollowed Jordyn last week.

Taking to Twitter, the mum-of-one wrote: 'What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me.'

'Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family.'

'This was Tristan’s fault.'

I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

This tweet is a u-turn from her last public comment on the scandal.

On Sunday, she wrote: 'Why are you lying @jordynwoods??'

'If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story.'

'BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!'