Improvise: Khloe Kardashian got super REAL about pregnancy sex

We love how outspoken Khloe Kardashian is, and the expectant mum certainly hasn't disappointed this week.

The 33-year-old, who is due near the end of March or early April, answered fans' questions on her app for its 'Love & Lust Week' .

One of those questions was about how pregnancy has affected her libido.

"I have always heard that women are extra horny when they're pregnant, but for me it's been interesting," the reality star dished on her website, according to E! News.

"In the beginning, sex was the same," she shared, "As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting."

Despite this, though, Khloe praised her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who she said 'would never make me feel different in any way'.

The TV personality has struggled in the past with her body image, and she admits that pregnancy sex can make her feel 'insecure'.

"I'm sure it's uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too. Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure," the mum-to-be said.

She also noted that having a baby belly and trying to do the deed is a cumbersome combination.

"You can't move the same, so you kind of feel useless, LOL. But you just have to improvise and do the best you can."

We appreciate her honesty – and we're sure other expecting women were happy to find out they weren't the only ones experiencing difficulty with pregnancy sex.