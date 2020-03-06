Kevin Clifton is leaving Strictly Come Dancing after 7 years

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton is leaving the show after seven years. The professional dancer reached the final an incredible five times and went on to win the glitterball trophy with Stacey Dooley in 2018.

Kevin issued a statement this afternoon: “The past 7 years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life. I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.

“Since first being called ‘Kevin From Grimsby’ by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley. After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career,” he shared.

Kevin added: “I want to thank all of the pros for inspiring me every day as well as all of my celebrity partners. The whole team behind the scenes have made always made the Strictly family what it is and the loveliest show to work for. Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world.”

The dancer said being part of Strictly has been a true dream come true for him, “Pre 2013 I used to watch every week. Now I look forward to returning to being a fan and cheering on my friends who keep dancing.”

Sadly Kevin Clifton is leaving #Strictly after seven incredible years on the show. Join us in wishing him all the best, @keviclifton you’ll be sorely missed! pic.twitter.com/vMqvlpTK53 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) March 6, 2020

We are absolutely gutted to see Kevin leave the show. It certainly won’t be the same without him!