Kerry Katona ‘very heartbroken’ after break-up from fiancé Ryan

Kerry Katona has spoken out following her split from her fiancé Ryan Mahoney.

Kerry and Ryan have been in a relationship for the past six years but last month, Katona confirmed that they had gone their separate ways.

When announcing their split, the former member of Atomic Kitten revealed, there had been a 'breach of trust' between the pair, who got engaged four years ago.

As she prepares to celebrate Christmas with her little ones, Kerry admitted that she’s ‘struggling to move on’ from Ryan.

In her OK! column, the 44-year-old explained, “I'm still feeling very heartbroken over my split from Ryan. I'm struggling to move on. It's going to be so strange waking up on Christmas morning without him”.

“I'm so used to having him there that it will be really weird. I'm not feeling very excited – it's my first Christmas as a single mum again”.

Kerry went on to confess, “I thought I'd be with Ryan forever, so I didn't expect to spend Christmas alone”.

Kerry, who is mum to 23-year-old Molly, 21-year-old Lilly, 17-year-old Heidi, 16-year-old Max and 10-year-old DJ, will instead be spending the festive season with her children.

Opening up about how different this Christmas will be, Katona revealed, “Each December, I'd come home from work every day and would have Ryan there to be excited with. We'd play games and have fun with the kids”.

“It's difficult to accept he's not going to be here. I keep hearing Christmas songs on the radio but I'm still not getting into it, which is a shame because I usually love this time of year”.

When sharing the devastating news of her split from Ryan, Kerry stated, “We are no longer together and It’s been a really tough week – I never in a million years thought this would happen”.

“Without going into too much detail, there has been a breach of trust between us.. I don’t know if we’ll be able to work it out or not, but I do still love him so much”.