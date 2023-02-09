Kerry Katona shares apology to Molly-Mae over baby name comment

Kerry Katona has shared an apology video to Molly-Mae Hague after saying she thought her newborn daughter’s name was ‘ridiculous’ and suggested she change it.

The former Atomic Kitten band member took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself explaining how bad she felt about her comment on Bambi Fury’s name before she apologised to the Love Island star.

Kerry explained, “I just wanted to say a massive apology to Molly-Mae because I saw my column the other day and I think I'm dead funny but I'm not actually always that funny”.

“Molly-Mae shouldn't even listen to anything I've got to say. Bambi Fury, first of all, no one is ever going to forget the name. It sounds like a star's name”.

“It's unique, it's beautiful and it's very, very cute actually. And, you can shorten it by calling her bam-bams”.

The former I’m a Celeb star continued, “My opinion doesn't matter at all. The reason why it was in my column was because I got asked to talk about it and when I read it back, it came across really harsh. It's a little baby for god sake Kerry. Do you know what I mean?”.

“I want to hold my hands up and apologise massively. It's not up to me what you call your baby Molly and she's absolutely beautiful”.

“Since I said it, it's really, really, really played on my mind. I would never want to bring anybody down. I would never want to bully anybody or hurt anybody”.

The 42-year-old went on to joke about her own son’s name before adding, “What do I know? Ignore me”.

Katona commented on Molly-Mae’s daughter’s name in her recent OK! column, stating she “wasn’t a fan of the name”.

“I think Bambi Fury sounds a bit ridiculous. It reminds me of the Disney film where the mother gets shot!”.

The mum-of-five added, “The poor kid might get some stick in school. If they haven’t registered the name yet, maybe they should consider changing it. But each to their own”.

Kerry’s apology comes after Molly opened up about the nasty comments she received online after announcing her newborn's name.

In her latest YouTube video where she discusses her birth story, Hague revealed, “I was brought back down to earth very quickly of how nasty this world can be”.