Love Island’s Molly-Mae shares emotional birth story

Molly-Mae has opened up about her birth story after welcoming her first child into the world.

At the end of last month, the Love Island star announced her and Tommy Fury’s daughter, Bambi, made her entrance into the world on January 23.

Sharing her birth story and talking about life as a new mum to YouTube, Molly revealed,

“It's the craziest thing that's ever happened to me but also the best thing that has ever happened to me”.

The 23-year-old then opened up about not putting pressure on herself before having Bambi. “My mum actually suffered really really horrendously with postnatal depression with both my sister and it’s something that I was always very, very cautious about”.

“I didn’t want to put this huge pressure on myself to give birth to Bambi and be literally besotted”.

Delving into her birth story, she stated, “I was able to vaginally give birth to her”.

On the Thursday before Bambi was born, Molly was 37 and a half weeks pregnant and already one centimetre dilated so doctors told her to come back to hospital on Monday, January 23, to be induced.

Molly-Mae said she was in pain for five hours before contractions began, and after gel was inserted into her to help her uterus prepare for labour, she was screaming in pain. “The way I was crying screaming almost throwing up”.

When the epidural was first administered, it wasn’t working so Molly had to be given “quite a few doses”, to ensure she wouldn’t feel pain when giving birth.

Later that day, Molly’s doctor broke her waters as Tommy watched the entire experience. “He literally watched every thing. He also watched me give full birth to Bambi. He saw my waters get broken, he saw my mucus plug fly out”.

The reality TV star was told later on that she might need a C-section because Bambi’s heart rate and movements weren’t how the doctors wanted and Molly was 3cm dilated.

Before heading into theatre for the C-section, doctors checked Molly one last time and she had gotten to 7cm in just 20 minutes so doctors were happy to go ahead with a vaginal delivery.

As Molly was pushing, the doctors used a ventouse, which is used to help deliver the baby by using a suction cup. Hague then explained how she did eight big pushes before Bambi, who ended up weighing seven pounds ‘on the dot’, was born. “She came out screaming crying and they gave her to me straight away and they popped her on my chest”.

“I was in complete and utter shock, that’s the only way I can describe it. I was in literal shock. Tommy was sobbing his heart out”.

Molly described her daughter's birth as, “The most magical experience of my entire life”.

Molly also revealed that she filmed giving birth but feels like she won’t be able to show anyone.